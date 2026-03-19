Invesco KBW Bank ETF $KBWB Stock Holdings Cut by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,563 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 77.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,215,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,140,000 after buying an additional 2,712,112 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,912,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB opened at $76.57 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $91.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.12.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.4442 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

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