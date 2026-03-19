Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 1,323,106 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 98.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323,106 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $875,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $75.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $57.67 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average of $75.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap. SPHQ was launched on Dec 6, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.