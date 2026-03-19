Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,048 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,599,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 400.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 113,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 90,675 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,398,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 180.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 70,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 45,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after buying an additional 38,955 shares during the last quarter.

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Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $55.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.10. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $99.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

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