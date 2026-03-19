Groupama Asset Managment Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,739 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $37,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $2,618,295,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,711,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $539,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,707 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,921,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $856,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,938 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 11,943.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,827,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $350,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.0%

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.30 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

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The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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