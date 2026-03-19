CMC Financial Group Takes $9.22 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF $TCAL

CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 378,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,223,000. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF makes up about 17.1% of CMC Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. CMC Financial Group owned about 5.52% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter.

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T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.7%

NYSEARCA TCAL opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $227.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.92.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Premium Income ETF (TCAL) is an exchange-traded fund managed by T. Rowe Price. The fund aims to provide regular distributions while seeking capital preservation and potential for capital appreciation. It achieves this by investing primarily in U.S. equities and employing a covered call options strategy. This approach involves writing call options on individual stocks to generate income through premiums, which can enhance current income and help offset potential downside risks.

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