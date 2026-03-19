CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Takes Position in Orix Corp Ads $IX

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. Orix Corp Ads comprises approximately 1.1% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IX. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads during the second quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 58.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 4,325.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Orix Corp Ads by 8,083.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Orix Corp Ads in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Orix Corp Ads from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Orix Corp Ads has an average rating of “Buy”.

Orix Corp Ads Stock Performance

IX stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.71. Orix Corp Ads has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $37.04.

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.18. Orix Corp Ads had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 15.04%.The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Orix Corp Ads will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Orix Corp Ads Profile

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation ADS (NYSE: IX) is the American depositary share listing of ORIX Corporation, a diversified financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company operates across multiple business lines that include leasing and lending, real estate, investment and asset management, and a range of retail and corporate financial services. ORIX’s ADS program allows U.S. investors to access ownership in the Tokyo-based group through shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Core activities include equipment leasing and installment financing for corporate customers, corporate lending and structured finance, and real estate development and property management.

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