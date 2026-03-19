iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX Stock Position Lifted by CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 2.2% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

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iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $338.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $344.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.55. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $368.82.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.2079 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index). The Index is an equity benchmark for the United States-listed semiconductor stocks. The Index includes companies primarily involved in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors.

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