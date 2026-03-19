26,235 Shares in THOR Index Rotation ETF $THIR Bought by CMC Financial Group

CMC Financial Group bought a new stake in THOR Index Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:THIR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000. THOR Index Rotation ETF comprises about 1.5% of CMC Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CMC Financial Group owned 0.51% of THOR Index Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Index Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Index Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in THOR Index Rotation ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Defined Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in THOR Index Rotation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in THOR Index Rotation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $874,000.

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THOR Index Rotation ETF Stock Down 1.1%

THOR Index Rotation ETF stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. THOR Index Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.38 million, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.98.

THOR Index Rotation ETF Profile

The THOR Index Rotation ETF (THIR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the THOR SDQ Rotation index. The fund is a fund-of-funds tracking an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks focusing on volatility management. Investment allocation is determined by market conditions, shifting between three major indices and cash to reduce risk. THIR was launched on Sep 24, 2024 and is issued by THOR.

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