Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. $TRVI Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,140 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Trevi Therapeutics were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRVI. Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 28.7% during the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,487,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,238,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 1,105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,048,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 961,150 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5%

NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $10.69 on Thursday. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Trevi Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Trevi Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target from $22 to $24 and maintained a “buy” — a bullish signal implying substantial upside to current levels. Read More.

Needham raised its price target from $22 to $24 and maintained a “buy” — a bullish signal implying substantial upside to current levels. Read More. Positive Sentiment: D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $19 target, supporting demand from the buy-side. Read More.

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $19 target, supporting demand from the buy-side. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Trevi achieved FDA alignment and plans two pivotal Phase III trials for IPF?related chronic cough — a major pipeline and de?risking milestone that materially increases the program’s commercial potential. Read More.

Trevi achieved FDA alignment and plans two pivotal Phase III trials for IPF?related chronic cough — a major pipeline and de?risking milestone that materially increases the program’s commercial potential. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed EPS of ($0.06), beating consensus (?$0.10), and management provided business updates tied to the Phase 3 plan — supportive near-term fundamentals. Read More.

Q4 results showed EPS of ($0.06), beating consensus (?$0.10), and management provided business updates tied to the Phase 3 plan — supportive near-term fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market write-ups are re?examining TRVI valuation after the FDA alignment; these pieces can help inform longer?term upside but don’t change near?term cash/clinical timelines. Read More.

Analyst/market write-ups are re?examining TRVI valuation after the FDA alignment; these pieces can help inform longer?term upside but don’t change near?term cash/clinical timelines. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target from $19 to $18 while keeping an “overweight” rating — a modest downgrade to upside expectations that may have tempered buying enthusiasm. Read More.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel non-opioid therapies for the management of chronic and acute pain. The company leverages proprietary drug delivery platforms and targeted molecular approaches to address high unmet needs in cancer-related pain, chemotherapy-induced neuropathy and other severe pain conditions.

Its lead product candidate is a proprietary formulation of tetrodotoxin (TTX), a sodium-channel blocking agent being evaluated in early-stage clinical trials for moderate-to-severe pain associated with advanced cancer and peripheral neuropathy.

Featured Stories

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