Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Has $933,000 Stake in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. $IDR

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. reduced its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,650 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.18% of Idaho Strategic Resources worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDR. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 295.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Idaho Strategic Resources news, CEO John Swallow sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $834,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 645,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,941,858.16. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Down 9.5%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDR stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.34.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

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