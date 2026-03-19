Elys BMG Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys BMG Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 542 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 885% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 put options.
Elys BMG Group Price Performance
ELYS stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3,881.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 11.74. Elys BMG Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.75.
Elys BMG Group Company Profile
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for Elys BMG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys BMG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.