Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $3,094,662,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $626,826,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $784,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,807 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,905,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $631,892,000 after buying an additional 2,619,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $961,078,000 after buying an additional 2,430,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $199.46 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.20 billion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.10 and its 200-day moving average is $210.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at $26,550,742.26. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total transaction of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,146,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,331,612.62. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 239,392 shares of company stock valued at $50,016,383 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial set a $283.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.53.

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Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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