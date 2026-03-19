Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 65,326 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,326 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $19,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 18.0% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth $215,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

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Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.5%

H opened at $145.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.93. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a twelve month low of $102.43 and a twelve month high of $180.53.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is -107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on H

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Javier Aguila sold 9,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total value of $1,583,726.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,195.08. The trade was a 78.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt’s business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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