New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 6,900 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for 0.6% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $18,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

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Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.5%

PLTR stock opened at $152.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $365.38 billion, a PE ratio of 242.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,162.24. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,045,279 shares of company stock worth $140,539,043 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Argus raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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