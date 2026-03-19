Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $23.58 Million in InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 823,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,581,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 44.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 47,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Monday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

IVT opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $32.63.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 37.24%.The company had revenue of $77.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.43%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self?managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open?air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long?term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin?off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

Further Reading

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