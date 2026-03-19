Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 391,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,172,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FR. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,795,000. Bank of Stockton purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 391.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 18,034 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,134,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,883,000 after acquiring an additional 63,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,112.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 76,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

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First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

FR stock opened at $60.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.11. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $64.01.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $188.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.20 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 9.02%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.190 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 95.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays restated a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on FR

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and development of industrial real estate assets. The company specializes in light industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities that serve a broad range of end markets, including manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. Through both acquisitions and ground-up developments, First Industrial seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of strategically located properties that support its tenants’ supply-chain needs.

Core services provided by First Industrial include property leasing, asset management, redevelopment of obsolescent buildings and build-to-suit development for creditworthy users.

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