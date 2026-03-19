Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,094,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,082,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 27,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial set a $32.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $33.60.

Key Headlines Impacting National Storage Affiliates Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting National Storage Affiliates Trust this week:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 1.17. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $41.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.24 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 9.80%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 330.43%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and operation of self-storage properties in the United States. Since its initial public offering in August 2015, NSA has pursued a growth strategy built on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, establishing a diversified portfolio of assets backed by a centralized support platform. The Trust’s model combines the scalability of a national REIT with the local expertise of affiliate operators.

The company’s core business involves providing flexible storage solutions to both individual and commercial customers.

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