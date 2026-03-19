Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Grows Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 192.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 355,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,203 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $40,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 53.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 131,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 45,477 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 36.5% in the third quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 59,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 419,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,079,000 after purchasing an additional 49,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 64.0% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 39,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of WEC stock opened at $115.98 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.61 and a twelve month high of $118.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.60 and a 200 day moving average of $111.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Insider Activity

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 15.90%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 8,089 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total value of $895,452.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,870.70. The trade was a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $325,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,658.50. This trade represents a 37.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,505. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

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WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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