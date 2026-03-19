Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $38 Million Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. $BNL

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,126,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,998,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 80.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 15.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of BNL opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.38. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $19.91.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 21.25%.Broadstone Net Lease has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 232.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

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Broadstone Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: BNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties under long-term net leases. The company specializes in acquiring properties that are leased to creditworthy tenants, allowing it to generate predictable, stable rental income while transferring most operating expenses and responsibilities to its lessees.

Broadstone Net Lease’s portfolio spans a variety of property types, including industrial facilities, distribution centers, manufacturing plants, life science and office buildings, and essential retail locations.

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