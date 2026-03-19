Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Shares Bought by Financial Symmetry Inc

Financial Symmetry Inc raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,521,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,534 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 26.3% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Symmetry Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $58,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of DFAC opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.50. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $41.64.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

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