Short Interest in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Declines By 18.3%

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 758,655 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the January 15th total of 928,021 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,366 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 111,366 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Galapagos by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Galapagos by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Galapagos by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 3.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Galapagos from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Galapagos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Galapagos Stock Performance

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium, focused on the discovery and development of novel small-molecule therapies. Established in 1999 through the merger of Tibotec and Progenix, Galapagos has built a research platform targeting chronic inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and oncology. The company’s discovery engine integrates human genetics, translational biology and medicinal chemistry to identify and optimize drug candidates with unique modes of action.

The company’s pipeline encompasses multiple programs across various stages of development.

