International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.02. International Lithium shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 39,000 shares changing hands.

International Lithium Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$6.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a current ratio of 43.32.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe. It also has an option agreement to acquire 90% interests in the Grass Roots Copper and Cobalt property located in Northwestern Ontario.

