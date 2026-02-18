Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,233,427 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 1,516,140 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 393,665 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 393,665 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLH. Zacks Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $228.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.17.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 601 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.90, for a total transaction of $144,780.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,368.60. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Clean Harbors by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Company Q4 & full?year 2025 results: Management said Clean Harbors finished 2025 with “strong fourth?quarter results, including higher profitability in both of our operating segments,” driven by the Environmental segment — a near?term positive for margins and cash generation. Clean Harbors Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

Pre?earnings coverage: An MSN primer outlines what to expect around the Q4 report and key topics for the earnings release — useful background but not market?moving on its own. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cuts estimates: Analysts trimmed multiple near?term and FY forecasts (examples include Q4 2025 EPS lowered to $1.52 from $1.60, FY2026 to $7.56 from $8.05, and several quarterly cuts for 2026–2027). Zacks retains a “Hold” and the downward revisions put pressure on forward earnings expectations and the stock’s valuation. MarketBeat CLH page (Zacks coverage summary)

Shares of CLH opened at $268.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.96. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $178.29 and a fifty-two week high of $276.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.30.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.01. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

