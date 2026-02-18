Short Interest in Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF (NYSEARCA:XV) Drops By 18.0%

Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF (NYSEARCA:XV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 23,417 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 28,556 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,515 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,515 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:XV opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $27.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XV. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 208,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 53,082 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF by 746.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 69,760 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 42,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF in the third quarter valued at about $415,000.

About Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF

The Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF (XV) is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide a 15% annualized distribution rate, paid monthly. The fund employs a strategy of selling barrier put options based on the worst-performing of three reference indices: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Russell 2000. This approach aims to generate higher income levels compared to traditional fixed-income products, with defined downside risk through barrier levels. The fund offers a unique source of monthly income differentiated from traditional fixed income or volatility selling strategies.

