Hillman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Hillman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the period. Nucor makes up 1.8% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 81.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 7.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock opened at $163.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.83. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $196.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 5.37%.The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Nucor’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 7,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.02, for a total value of $1,460,741.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 76,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,020,620.56. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Batterbee sold 2,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $330,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,106.56. This trade represents a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,158. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Seaport Research Partners raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nucor

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor’s operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value?added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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