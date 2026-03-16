BFUSD Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.29 Million (BFUSD)

BFUSD (BFUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. BFUSD has a market cap of $1.69 billion and $4.29 million worth of BFUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BFUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One BFUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001361 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73,263.48 or 0.99770030 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,280.96 or 0.99559463 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BFUSD Token Profile

BFUSD’s total supply is 1,687,061,324 tokens. BFUSD’s official Twitter account is @binance. BFUSD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/bfusd.

BFUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BFUSD (BFUSD) is a cryptocurrency. BFUSD has a current supply of 1,692,249,360.1201909. The last known price of BFUSD is 0.99927356 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,950,680.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/bfusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BFUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BFUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BFUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

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