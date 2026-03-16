Granahan Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Granahan Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,869 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Klaviyo worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 59.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 148,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 42,980 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KVYO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Klaviyo from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Klaviyo news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 412,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,075,281.50. This trade represents a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 14,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $289,474.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 312,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,294,094.30. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,776,618 shares of company stock worth $43,831,588. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Klaviyo Trading Down 0.8%

KVYO opened at $19.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.36 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $37.79.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Klaviyo’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Klaviyo

(Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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