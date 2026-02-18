BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.98 and traded as low as C$12.61. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$12.61, with a volume of 136 shares.

BMTC Group Trading Up 3.7%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$402.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

BMTC Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 144.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. BMTC Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

BMTC Group Company Profile

BMTC Group Inc is a holding company. The company through its subsidiaries manages and operates furniture and household and electronic appliance retail sales networks in Quebec. The company manages and operates a retail network of furniture.

