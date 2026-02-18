SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 150.60 and last traded at GBX 150.40, with a volume of 2590990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRC. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on SigmaRoc from GBX 120 to GBX 130 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Panmure Gordon boosted their price target on shares of SigmaRoc from GBX 198 to GBX 216 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 162.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 123.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.26. The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.72.

SigmaRoc is an AIM-quoted lime and limestone group targeting quarried materials assets in the UK and Northern Europe. It seeks to create value by purchasing assets in fragmented materials markets and extracting efficiencies through active management and by forming the assets into larger groups. It seeks to de-risk its investments through the selection of projects with strong asset-backing.

