Gartner, Inc. $IT Holdings Reduced by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 63,042 shares during the period. Gartner accounts for 1.9% of Bollard Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bollard Group LLC owned 0.40% of Gartner worth $79,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $840,166,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $820,113,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth about $394,133,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Gartner by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,322,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,154,000 after purchasing an additional 669,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,278,000 after buying an additional 585,766 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IT. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $218.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gartner from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $204.00 price target on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Gartner from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.70.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $166.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.74. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.18 and a 1-year high of $464.87.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 102.20% and a net margin of 11.22%.The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company’s offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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