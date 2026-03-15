iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Capula Management Ltd’s Largest Position

Capula Management Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,434,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,776,225 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 34.8% of Capula Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Capula Management Ltd owned about 0.99% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $6,983,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.3% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $665.20 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $700.97. The firm has a market cap of $731.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $689.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $679.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Major institutional accumulation reported in Q4 2025 (including funds linked to Israel Englander), reinforcing large-scale conviction in owning S&P 500 exposure — a flow tailwind for IVV. Read More.

Major institutional accumulation reported in Q4 2025 (including funds linked to Israel Englander), reinforcing large-scale conviction in owning S&P 500 exposure — a flow tailwind for IVV. Read More. Positive Sentiment: ETF-focused coverage recommends buy-and-hold exposure to diversified S&P products amid near-term volatility — supportive for long-term inflows into IVV. Read More.

ETF-focused coverage recommends buy-and-hold exposure to diversified S&P products amid near-term volatility — supportive for long-term inflows into IVV. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Seasonality models point to a short-term low around March 13 followed by a potential rally toward March 20, suggesting a near-term technical bounce window for the S&P 500 and IVV. Read More.

Seasonality models point to a short-term low around March 13 followed by a potential rally toward March 20, suggesting a near-term technical bounce window for the S&P 500 and IVV. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary suggests indices are attempting to stabilize and “turn things around” as traders hunt for discounted names; tone is tentative and dependent on macro headlines. Read More.

Market commentary suggests indices are attempting to stabilize and “turn things around” as traders hunt for discounted names; tone is tentative and dependent on macro headlines. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Other technical/market updates note a bounce from recent lows, but uncertainty remains—this is more context-setting than an immediate driver for IVV flows. Read More.

Other technical/market updates note a bounce from recent lows, but uncertainty remains—this is more context-setting than an immediate driver for IVV flows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Long-term comparisons of Bitcoin vs. the S&P 500 spotlight the ETF as a core equity allocation for buy-and-hold investors; useful background but not a near-term price catalyst. Read More.

Long-term comparisons of Bitcoin vs. the S&P 500 spotlight the ETF as a core equity allocation for buy-and-hold investors; useful background but not a near-term price catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical escalation (threats toward Iran) and oil prices holding above $100 are weighing on futures and risk appetite, pressuring S&P 500-linked products like IVV. Read More.

Geopolitical escalation (threats toward Iran) and oil prices holding above $100 are weighing on futures and risk appetite, pressuring S&P 500-linked products like IVV. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlighting that the S&P 500 recently broke major technical support and warning of another ~10% decline raises downside risk and may prompt mean reversion/outflows from risk ETFs including IVV. Read More.

Coverage highlighting that the S&P 500 recently broke major technical support and warning of another ~10% decline raises downside risk and may prompt mean reversion/outflows from risk ETFs including IVV. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sector-specific weakness (e.g., semiconductor chain names) can amplify index pressure; negative earnings/sector headlines may weigh on IVV via S&P component declines. Read More.

Sector-specific weakness (e.g., semiconductor chain names) can amplify index pressure; negative earnings/sector headlines may weigh on IVV via S&P component declines. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader market futures have been softer into the session amid macro headlines, increasing short-term volatility for IVV. Read More.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF this week:

(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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