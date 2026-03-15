Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.5238.

Several research firms recently commented on INSM. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $263.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Truist Financial set a $205.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $269.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th.

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Insmed Price Performance

INSM opened at $139.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.18 and a 200 day moving average of $165.94. Insmed has a 52-week low of $60.40 and a 52-week high of $212.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.97 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 168.36% and a negative net margin of 210.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 87,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $15,293,208.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,754 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,300.80. This trade represents a 67.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 19,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $3,247,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,891 shares in the company, valued at $51,864,579. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 189,651 shares of company stock worth $31,784,545 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Insmed by 404.9% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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