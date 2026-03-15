Brokerages Set Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT at $541.25

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $541.25.

FN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities set a $600.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FN

Fabrinet Price Performance

NYSE FN opened at $502.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $148.55 and a 1-year high of $632.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.09.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.10. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 9.69%.The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $1,037,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth $4,931,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth $2,458,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro?mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high?precision fiber alignment, micro?assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro?optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.