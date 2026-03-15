BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Has $1.53 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,769 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,954,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 24.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 38,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $918,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

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Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $104.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.29 and its 200-day moving average is $131.95. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.56 and a 1-year high of $157.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Argus raised Apollo Global Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Key Stories Impacting Apollo Global Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apollo Sports Capital completed its transaction to become majority shareholder of Atlético de Madrid — a strategic sports/brand investment that could boost fee-generating assets and long?term returns from the sports platform. Read More.

Apollo Sports Capital completed its transaction to become majority shareholder of Atlético de Madrid — a strategic sports/brand investment that could boost fee-generating assets and long?term returns from the sports platform. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management signaled plans to mark private?credit assets more frequently (eventually daily), a move intended to increase transparency and address investor outflows that have pressured the sector — this may reassure investors in Apollo’s large private?credit platform. Read More.

Management signaled plans to mark private?credit assets more frequently (eventually daily), a move intended to increase transparency and address investor outflows that have pressured the sector — this may reassure investors in Apollo’s large private?credit platform. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Apollo?led funds provided $500M to an Adani Energy unit via a long?dated private bond — another illustration of ongoing deal activity and fee/interest income generation in Apollo’s credit and infrastructure businesses. Read More.

Apollo?led funds provided $500M to an Adani Energy unit via a long?dated private bond — another illustration of ongoing deal activity and fee/interest income generation in Apollo’s credit and infrastructure businesses. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/sector coverage highlighting risks in private credit (withdrawals, opacity, AI disruption) is raising awareness of industry headwinds but is not Apollo?specific; it frames why Apollo’s valuation/marking moves matter. Read More.

Macro/sector coverage highlighting risks in private credit (withdrawals, opacity, AI disruption) is raising awareness of industry headwinds but is not Apollo?specific; it frames why Apollo’s valuation/marking moves matter. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities class?action suits and investor alerts have been filed/issued alleging disclosure failures linked to reporting about Apollo’s past business ties (the “Epstein files”). Hagens Berman and others filed/alerted this week seeking damages for purchasers during May 10, 2021–Feb 21, 2026. This creates legal, reputational and potential financial risk (discovery, fines, settlements). Read More.

Multiple securities class?action suits and investor alerts have been filed/issued alleging disclosure failures linked to reporting about Apollo’s past business ties (the “Epstein files”). Hagens Berman and others filed/alerted this week seeking damages for purchasers during May 10, 2021–Feb 21, 2026. This creates legal, reputational and potential financial risk (discovery, fines, settlements). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several plaintiff firms (Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Schall, Pomerantz, Faruqi, Portnoy, others) have issued notices/reminders about lead?plaintiff deadlines (May 1, 2026) and filed suits — the concentrated media/legal activity increases near?term headline risk and could pressure sentiment until resolved. Read More.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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