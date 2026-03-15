BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 62,956 iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 62,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,486.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $83.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $59.84 and a one year high of $94.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.66.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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