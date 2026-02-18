Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,306,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,326,000 after buying an additional 419,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,081,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,356,000 after purchasing an additional 95,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter worth $809,491,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,659,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,629,000 after buying an additional 250,829 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,761,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,671,000 after buying an additional 1,995,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.91.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $125.45 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.25 and a 12 month high of $177.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

