The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,282 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,856 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $78,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in TJX Companies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 24.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $3,686,365.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 510,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,286,121.80. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $156.76 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $159.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $174.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

