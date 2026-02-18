Physiomics (LON:PYC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Physiomics (LON:PYC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.10) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Physiomics had a negative return on equity of 127.68% and a negative net margin of 106.80%.
Physiomics Stock Performance
Physiomics stock opened at GBX 0.48 on Wednesday. Physiomics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.25 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.70. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.40.
Physiomics Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Physiomics
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- Why Q4 Could Destroy Your Wealth
- Gold Is About to Do Something It Hasn’t in 90 Years
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
Receive News & Ratings for Physiomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physiomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.