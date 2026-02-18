Physiomics (LON:PYC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Physiomics (LON:PYC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.10) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Physiomics had a negative return on equity of 127.68% and a negative net margin of 106.80%.

Physiomics Stock Performance

Physiomics stock opened at GBX 0.48 on Wednesday. Physiomics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.25 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.70. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.40.

Get Physiomics alerts:

Physiomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. The company offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software. It also develops technology for use in the field of personalized medicine. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Physiomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physiomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.