AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.03%.The firm had revenue of $22.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 million.

Here are the key takeaways from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s conference call:

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Book value stayed stable (Q4 $10.46 ? $10.48) and EAD of $0.25 covered the $0.23 dividend; full?year EAD $0.86 covered $0.85 in dividends while MITT reported a 6.5% economic ROE and ~42% total shareholder return for 2025.

(Q4 $10.46 ? $10.48) and EAD of $0.25 covered the $0.23 dividend; full?year EAD $0.86 covered $0.85 in dividends while MITT reported a 6.5% economic ROE and ~42% total shareholder return for 2025. The firm executed 10 securitizations in 2025 totaling $4.2B , grew its investment portfolio 27% to $8.5B, expanded home equity issuance ($2.4B) and maintained low economic leverage at 1.6x.

, grew its investment portfolio 27% to $8.5B, expanded home equity issuance ($2.4B) and maintained low economic leverage at 1.6x. Portfolio company ArcHome returned to profitability in H2 2025, contributed $1.9M to EAD, achieved ~10% annualized ROE in H2, and MITT increased its stake (plus January 2026 showed strong monthly profits).

returned to profitability in H2 2025, contributed $1.9M to EAD, achieved ~10% annualized ROE in H2, and MITT increased its stake (plus January 2026 showed strong monthly profits). Management expects to exercise call rights on in?the?money securitizations to free roughly $35M of equity for redeployment into higher?return strategies, which could meaningfully boost future EAD and ROE.

for redeployment into higher?return strategies, which could meaningfully boost future EAD and ROE. MITT still carries legacy WMC commercial loans on non?accrual with about $28M of equity tied up, creating disposal and impairment risk until those assets are resolved.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97. The company has a market cap of $271.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.69.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of AG Mortgage Investment Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.7%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MITT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 103.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 258.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MITT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $9.25 target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JonesTrading increased their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MITT

Key Stories Impacting AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting AG Mortgage Investment Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: JonesTrading raised its price target to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating, a direct analyst upgrade that supports upside. JonesTrading PT Raise

JonesTrading raised its price target to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating, a direct analyst upgrade that supports upside. Positive Sentiment: Management signaled a $35M capital-rotation target via call rights and emphasized shifting into home?equity assets in 2026 — a strategic move investors often view positively because it can recycle capital into higher-yield or safer positions. Call Rights / Home Equity Outlook

Management signaled a $35M capital-rotation target via call rights and emphasized shifting into home?equity assets in 2026 — a strategic move investors often view positively because it can recycle capital into higher-yield or safer positions. Neutral Sentiment: Company earnings call/transcripts provide color on portfolio positioning, funding and use of call rights; useful for gauging execution but not an immediate catalyst by themselves. Earnings Call Transcript

Company earnings call/transcripts provide color on portfolio positioning, funding and use of call rights; useful for gauging execution but not an immediate catalyst by themselves. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage (InsiderMonkey) framed the quarter as a slight beat against a lower internal estimate ($0.2432), so narrative depends on which consensus figure investors reference. InsiderMonkey Transcript

Some coverage (InsiderMonkey) framed the quarter as a slight beat against a lower internal estimate ($0.2432), so narrative depends on which consensus figure investors reference. Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS of $0.25 missed the common consensus cited by some outlets ($0.26) and revenue came in slightly light (~$22.98M vs. ~$23.16M estimate), which pressured sentiment among income?focused REIT investors. Earnings Miss Coverage

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a publicly traded, closed-end management investment company that primarily focuses on investing in U.S. residential mortgage assets. The firm seeks to generate current income for its shareholders by acquiring a diversified portfolio of mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. As an externally managed mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT), AG Mortgage Investment Trust aims to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through active portfolio management and interest rate hedging strategies.

The company’s investment portfolio is concentrated in adjustable-rate residential mortgage loans, including so-called “jumbo” prime ARMs, as well as Agency and non-Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.