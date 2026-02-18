AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.03%.The firm had revenue of $22.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 million.
Here are the key takeaways from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s conference call:
- Book value stayed stable (Q4 $10.46 ? $10.48) and EAD of $0.25 covered the $0.23 dividend; full?year EAD $0.86 covered $0.85 in dividends while MITT reported a 6.5% economic ROE and ~42% total shareholder return for 2025.
- The firm executed 10 securitizations in 2025 totaling $4.2B, grew its investment portfolio 27% to $8.5B, expanded home equity issuance ($2.4B) and maintained low economic leverage at 1.6x.
- Portfolio company ArcHome returned to profitability in H2 2025, contributed $1.9M to EAD, achieved ~10% annualized ROE in H2, and MITT increased its stake (plus January 2026 showed strong monthly profits).
- Management expects to exercise call rights on in?the?money securitizations to free roughly $35M of equity for redeployment into higher?return strategies, which could meaningfully boost future EAD and ROE.
- MITT still carries legacy WMC commercial loans on non?accrual with about $28M of equity tied up, creating disposal and impairment risk until those assets are resolved.
Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97. The company has a market cap of $271.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.69.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MITT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 103.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 258.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.
MITT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $9.25 target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JonesTrading increased their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.
- Positive Sentiment: JonesTrading raised its price target to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating, a direct analyst upgrade that supports upside. JonesTrading PT Raise
- Positive Sentiment: Management signaled a $35M capital-rotation target via call rights and emphasized shifting into home?equity assets in 2026 — a strategic move investors often view positively because it can recycle capital into higher-yield or safer positions. Call Rights / Home Equity Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Company earnings call/transcripts provide color on portfolio positioning, funding and use of call rights; useful for gauging execution but not an immediate catalyst by themselves. Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage (InsiderMonkey) framed the quarter as a slight beat against a lower internal estimate ($0.2432), so narrative depends on which consensus figure investors reference. InsiderMonkey Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS of $0.25 missed the common consensus cited by some outlets ($0.26) and revenue came in slightly light (~$22.98M vs. ~$23.16M estimate), which pressured sentiment among income?focused REIT investors. Earnings Miss Coverage
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a publicly traded, closed-end management investment company that primarily focuses on investing in U.S. residential mortgage assets. The firm seeks to generate current income for its shareholders by acquiring a diversified portfolio of mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. As an externally managed mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT), AG Mortgage Investment Trust aims to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through active portfolio management and interest rate hedging strategies.
The company’s investment portfolio is concentrated in adjustable-rate residential mortgage loans, including so-called “jumbo” prime ARMs, as well as Agency and non-Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).
