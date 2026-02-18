Maridea Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Maridea Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 720.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $335,586,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,503,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,856,000 after purchasing an additional 558,602 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 383.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 623,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,441,000 after purchasing an additional 494,855 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $95,863,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,737,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,502,000 after buying an additional 211,907 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $385.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $406.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.85. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $262.65 and a 1-year high of $426.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

