May Hill Capital LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

May Hill Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,192,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,107,085,000 after buying an additional 66,303 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210,235.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,487,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,346,000 after buying an additional 1,486,367 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 839,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,140,000 after acquiring an additional 51,543 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 781,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,297,000 after acquiring an additional 255,787 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 739,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,305,000 after acquiring an additional 20,182 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $731.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $806.99. The company has a market capitalization of $109.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $753.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $742.87.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

