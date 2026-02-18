CenterBook Partners LP Raises Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 462.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,757 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for about 0.7% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 199.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $148.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.10 and its 200 day moving average is $130.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $182.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $167.04.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $11,360,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial set a $182.00 target price on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Fox Advisors restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

