JB Hi-Fi Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $2.10 (ASX:JBH)

JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 2.10 per share on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 236.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.97.

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. The company operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. It provides computers, such as laptops, desktop PCs, iPads, tablets, eBook readers, monitors and projectors, printers and ink, storage devices, keyboards and mouse, computer accessories, as well as software, and home internet and wi-fi products; televisions; headphones, speakers, and audio devices; and smart home appliances.

