JB Hi-Fi Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $2.10 (ASX:JBH)

JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 2.10 per share on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 236.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th.
JB Hi-Fi Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.97.
JB Hi-Fi Company Profile
