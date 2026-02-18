Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHFAO opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $22.85.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of annuities and life insurance products focused on helping individuals secure retirement income and long-term financial protection. Established in August 2017 as a corporate spin-off from MetLife, Brighthouse offers a range of solutions designed to address market volatility, longevity risk and the need for guaranteed income streams. The company’s product portfolio includes fixed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, variable annuities and life insurance policies.

The company distributes its products through a network of independent broker-dealers, banks, registered investment advisers and career agents.

