abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VFL opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $10.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 28,709.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 24,116 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 242,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 65,835 shares during the period.

About abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: VFL) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of municipal securities, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other debt obligations issued by state and local governments across the United States.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes a combination of bottom-up credit research and sector allocation to build a tax-exempt portfolio.

