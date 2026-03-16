Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Invests $3.04 Million in Cohu, Inc. $COHU

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 149,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.32% of Cohu as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,303,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Cohu by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,910,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,840,000 after acquiring an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cohu by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 863,654 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 20.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,355,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,089,000 after buying an additional 226,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cohu by 478.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 972,088 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on COHU. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on Cohu from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Cohu Price Performance

COHU stock opened at $27.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.27. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 16.40%.The company had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Cohu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc is a global provider of semiconductor test and inspection solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed to support chip manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company’s product lineup includes automatic test handlers, wafer probers, test sockets, thermal subassembly systems and burn-in boards, all engineered to optimize throughput, accuracy and reliability in semiconductor production and final test.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Poway, California, Cohu has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to become a recognized leader in test handling and interconnect technologies.

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