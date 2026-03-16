Foresite Capital Management IV LLC Sells 1,589,262 Shares of Maze Therapeutics, Inc. $MAZE

Foresite Capital Management IV LLC lessened its holdings in Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589,262 shares during the period. Maze Therapeutics comprises approximately 7.4% of Foresite Capital Management IV LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC owned about 1.09% of Maze Therapeutics worth $13,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Maze Therapeutics by 82.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Maze Therapeutics by 947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maze Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Maze Therapeutics by 387.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maze Therapeutics news, insider Atul Dandekar sold 72,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $2,936,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,001.68. The trade was a 87.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Bachrodt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,119.70. This represents a 43.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $9,768,292.

Maze Therapeutics Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAZE opened at $50.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 4.46. Maze Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAZE. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Maze Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAZE

About Maze Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Maze Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: MAZE) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de?risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze’s approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

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