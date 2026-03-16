Cellebrite DI Ltd. $CLBT Shares Bought by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 1,108.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,629,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411,726 shares during the period. Cellebrite DI comprises 2.0% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 1.10% of Cellebrite DI worth $48,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLBT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cellebrite DI by 1,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 523.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cellebrite DI Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $14.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $128.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.07 million. Cellebrite DI had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 16.47%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLBT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cellebrite DI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

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Cellebrite DI Profile

(Free Report)

Cellebrite DI is a global provider of digital intelligence and forensics solutions that enable law enforcement agencies, government bodies and enterprises to extract, analyze and act on data from mobile devices, cloud services and digital sources. The company’s technology is designed to accelerate investigations, support evidence-based decision-making and enhance security operations by delivering actionable intelligence in a secure, scalable platform.

The company’s flagship offerings include the Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED) series for data acquisition and decoding, Physical Analyzer for advanced data parsing and visualization, and Pathfinder for case-driven investigation workflows.

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