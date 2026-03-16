Granahan Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global-e Online Ltd. $GLBE

Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,877 shares during the period. Global-e Online comprises approximately 1.8% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Global-e Online worth $43,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $88,481,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,424,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,124 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,656,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,435 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,887,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. now owns 2,822,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,156 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Global-e Online Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $34.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Global-e Online from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Read Our Latest Report on GLBE

About Global-e Online

(Free Report)

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company’s cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e’s offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer’s local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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