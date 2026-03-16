Granahan Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global-e Online Ltd. $GLBE

Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,877 shares during the period. Global-e Online comprises approximately 1.8% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Global-e Online worth $43,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $88,481,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,424,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,124 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,656,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,435 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,887,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. now owns 2,822,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,156 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global-e Online Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $34.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 1.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
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About Global-e Online
Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company’s cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.
Central to Global-e’s offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer’s local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.
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