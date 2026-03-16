Focus Partners Wealth Grows Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1,665.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 725,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 684,470 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.49% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $541,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,192,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,107,085,000 after acquiring an additional 66,303 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,680,300,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210,235.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,487,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,367 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 839,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,140,000 after purchasing an additional 51,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 815,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,907,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $714.44 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $806.99. The stock has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $743.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $747.51.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

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